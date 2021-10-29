AG advice sought to take legal action on unvaccinated

The advice of the Attorney General has been sought to take legal action on those who have not obtained the coronavirus vaccine.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) said that the COVID-19 Task Force was informed today that provisions to this effect exist within the COVID-19 regulations.

The Task Force was told that discussions are also underway to make the Covid vaccine card mandatory to enter public places.

The Government had earlier warned that it may consider introducing laws to prevent individuals who have yet to get a single dose of the Covid vaccine, from gathering at public places.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella had said that the Government cannot force anyone to get the Covid vaccine.

However, the Minister said that while each person has a right to decide on their life they have no right to take away the life of another person.

As a result, he said the Government will consider introducing laws, if required, to prevent individuals who have yet to get a single dose of the Covid vaccine, from gathering at public places. (Colombo Gazette)