UK and Sri Lanka discuss strengthening security ties

The United Kingdom and Sri Lanka had talks on several matters, including strengthening security ties.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met Foreign Minister, Professor GL Peiris who is currently in the UK.

“Good to meet Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, GL Peiris. We discussed boosting economic ties, deepening trade and investment links, strengthening security ties,” the UK Foreign Secretary tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister also called on the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Minister Prof. Peiris recalling that the Sri Lankan Parliament came into being almost as an exact replica of the Westminster Parliament, stated that Sri Lanka is keen on strengthening of the bonds between the two legislatures. He added that Sri Lanka is considering reforms to its legislative institutions and there is a great deal of discussion on reviving the bicameral legislature that existed prior to 1972. He stated about one-third of the members of the Sri Lankan Parliament are dynamic and energetic MPs below the age of 35.

Minister Prof. Peiris emphasised the need for the strengthening of the committees and more responsibilities being assigned to them. Referring to cooperation in the context of the Commonwealth, he stated that the Commonwealth celebrates diversity and does useful work. Minister Prof. Peiris extended an invitation to Sir Lindsay Hoyle to visit Sri Lanka at a mutually convenient time.

Sir Lindsay agreed that strengthening and empowering of the committees of the Parliament paves the way for proper scrutiny of the work of the Government. As regards the second chamber in a legislature, he opined that the supremacy of the chamber of the elected representatives is important, and the second chamber should not be superfluous. He agreed that the Commonwealth is a family and is about helping each other. Sir Lindsay accepted the invitation to visit Sri Lanka as soon as it is physically possible. (Colombo Gazette)