Sri Lanka’s first sand dunes ATV adventure centre opened at Port City

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka’s first sand dunes ATV adventure centre was declared open at the Colombo Port City today.

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa was the chief guest while Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga and Transport Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi were also present.

The sand dunes ATV adventure centre is being managed by Crate Adventure Pvt Ltd.

The company already operates a centre in Gampaha known as “Colombo Mountain” which is an adventure seeker’s hotspot nestled in a rocky mountain terrain.

At the time of launch, this was South Asia’s First ATV Adventure Park. The ATV track located in a natural forest terrain is home to a great deal of fauna and flora, rock caves and panoramic 360-degree lookout points, where one could even see the Colombo skyline from.

Going forward in 2020, Crate Adventure got the opportunity to expand its services to Colombo by building the first sand dune ATV adventure centre in Sri Lanka.

At “Colombo Dunes” by Crate Adventure in Port City Colombo one could unleash their adventurous self on the multiple tracks situated in the heart of Colombo.

Visitors can drive the ATVs through sand dunes and experience a one-of-a-kind beach ride on Sri Lanka’s only artificial beach.

Meanwhile, a special purpose-built trailer will provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for families and senior citizens to explore Sri Lanka’s first man-made beach while the youth enjoy the adrenaline-rushing experience of riding through the dunes. (Colombo Gazette)