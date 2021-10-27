Gnanasara Thero to head Task Force on ‘One Country, One Law’

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a Presidential Task Force led by the Venerable Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero to prepare a draft on ‘One Country, One Law’ and submit a final report by February next year.

The Task Force led by the Venerable Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero includes Professor Dayananda Banda, Professor Shanthinandana Wijesinghe, Professor Sumedha Siriwardana, N.G. Sujeewa Panditharathna, Attorney-at-Law Iresh Senevirathne, Attorney-at-Law Sanjaya Marambe, Eranda Navarathna, Pani Wewala, Moulavi Mohomad from the Ulama Council in Galle, Lecturer Mohomad Inthikab, Kaleel Rahuman and Azeez Nizardeen.

A gazette notice issued on the appointment of the Task Force states that administration of justice, its implementation and protection under the law should be fair by all as set out in the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

It is indicated under fundamental rights therein that no citizen should be discriminated against in the eye of law or meted out special treatment on ground of nationality, religion, caste or any other grounds.

The implementation of the concept; one country, one law within Sri Lanka is reflected as a methodology of ensuring nationally and internationally recognized humanitarian values.

The gazette notice also states that all citizens should be treated alike in the eye of the law.

Accordingly, the Task Force has been asked to make a study of the implementation of the concept; One Country, One Law within Sri Lanka and prepare a draft Act for the said purpose.

The Task Force has also been entrusted to study the draft Acts and amendments that have already been prepared by the Ministry of Justice in relation to this subject and their appropriateness and if there are suitable amendments to submit proposal for the purpose and include them in such relevant draft as is deemed appropriate. (Colombo Gazette)