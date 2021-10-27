Five airlines set to commence flights to Sri Lanka by December

Five airlines are set to commence flights to Sri Lanka by December, the Tourism Ministry announced today.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that airlines from France, Italy and Russia are among those that are scheduled to commence operations to Sri Lanka by the end of this year.

Accordingly, Swiss leisure travel airline Edelweiss will launch flights to Sri Lanka from November.

Ranatunga said that Russia’s Aeroflot is also scheduled to resume flights to Sri Lanka in November.

The Minister also said that Air France will commence flights to Sri Lanka from November while two other flights operating from Russia and Italy will launch flights to Sri Lanka in December.

Earlier this week Ranatunga informed the authorities to conduct promotions to attract tourists from France, Britain, Germany, India and Russia. The Minister also instructed the Tourism Promotion Bureau to expedite promotions in Kazakhstan, Ukraine and the Middle East. (Colombo Gazette)