Fake one million Euro note seized in Dematagoda

By Indika Sri Aravinda
A fake one million Euro note has been seized in Dematagoda and two suspects have been arrested.
Based on intelligence information that was received, the Special Task Force conducted a raid near the Dematagoda bridge.
During the raid, the officers recovered the fake one million Euro note which was to be sold to someone.
Two suspects, including a woman, were arrested following the raid.
Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)
The mind boggles with the stupidity of the scheme. Even a Sri Lankan politician couldn’t pull that scam off. Where in the world could anyone go to cash or transact such a large note without raising suspicion ?
Hmmm, let me think, it could be put through a vending machine to buy a bottle of coke and voila, they get the change. Brilliant ! Only in Sri Lanka.