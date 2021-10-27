Fake one million Euro note seized in Dematagoda

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A fake one million Euro note has been seized in Dematagoda and two suspects have been arrested.

Based on intelligence information that was received, the Special Task Force conducted a raid near the Dematagoda bridge.

During the raid, the officers recovered the fake one million Euro note which was to be sold to someone.

Two suspects, including a woman, were arrested following the raid.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)