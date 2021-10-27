CID begins probe into complaint by intelligence chief

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has commenced an investigation into a complaint made by the Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General Suresh Sallay.

The CID informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today that investigations into the complaint had commenced.

Major General Suresh Sallay had filed a complaint with the CID over allegations made by leading Catholic priest, Reverend Father Cyril Gamini.

Suresh Sallay had said that at an online forum on the 23rd of October 2021 on the Easter Attacks, Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando alleged that Sri Lanka’s Intelligence Units had provided financial and other forms of assistance to Zaharan Hashim, the Leader of the now-proscribed National Thowheed Jamath, who also led the attacks on the 21st of April 2019.

He informed the CID that Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando had described him (Suresh Sallay), who was a Brigadier at the time, to have been actively involved in nurturing Zaharan Hashim and his followers.

Major General Sallay strongly denied the allegations saying it has been made with the intention of discrediting him.

He called on the CID to initiate legal action against Father Cyril Gamini and the other individuals who participated in the forum. (Colombo Gazette)