Third Space Global inaugurates state-of-the-office to nurture excellence

Third Space Global Sri Lanka, the only company offering online education on a large scale, inaugurated its new office in Colombo on 15th October, with the lighting of the traditional oil lamp by the senior management. The revolutionary new workspace focuses on fostering team spirit, creating collaborative spaces for discussions, and social spaces for relaxing and recreational activities. On the occasion of the inauguration, Managing Director of Third Space Global, Shiyamal Jayathilake, delivered a warm and welcoming address to the staff.

The newly-opened office is spread across 5000 sq feet and consists of 3 meeting + lunch rooms, 2 lounging areas and 1 gaming area, all tastefully furnished by a reputed interior designer. The office boasts an open office concept, hot desking and booking system where staff can select their own working schedules. As an online educator, Third Space Global’s new premises highlight adoption of state-of-the-art technology in its meeting rooms. The choice of collaborative work spaces will encourage cross-functional teams to work together more closely for better outcomes. With the return of employees to office, this community workspace will give rise to a powerful workspace change.

Commenting on the opening, Shiyamal Jayathilake – Managing Director, Third Space Global said “The purpose of the ‘Office’ has changed quite drastically over the last 12-18 months. It’s no longer the space to sit in isolation and do your work, that you can do from home. The office is the space to collaborate, create bonds, engage with your fellow team members and have fun, while working. This space we created to foster just that.”

“The design of the office is expected to promote a flexible and enjoyable lifestyle and work culture to create happy employees and a motivated workforce, while nurturing their mental and emotional wellbeing. Added to this to ensure an optimal work-life balance, we have created spaces to ensure staff can avail themselves of a fully-equipped lunch room, breakfast and snack options, with coffee, tea and soft drinks made available for consumption.” He further added.

Third Space Global’s office is located at 464A, T. B. Jayah Mawatha, Colombo 10, a highly convenient location, with quick access to banks, supermarkets, transport hubs and other essential and popular landmarks.

Established in 2015, Third Space Global is a British-owned company approved under the Board Of Investment of Sri Lanka. Over the last 6 years, the company has educated over 90,000+ pupils and in 3,000 schools. Today, Third Space Global Sri Lanka is the only company offering online education on this scale and conducts over 15,000+ sessions a week. Its teaching community consists of over 800+ employees spread across Sri Lanka. To learn more about Third Space Global, visit www.thirdspaceglobal.com