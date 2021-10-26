SLIIT recognized for research leadership in prestigious international rankings

SLIIT, Sri Lanka’s leader in providing access to high-quality university education, is also establishing itself as a research leader and recently received recognition in prestigious international research rankings. Established in 1999, the institute has transformed the country’s higher education landscape through job-oriented education, industry partnerships, international collaborations, and an innovative business model to provide the best experience to students.

Bringing honour and distinction to SLIIT, Professor Nimal Rajapakse, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, received the top country ranking in the Engineering & Technology category in the recently published AD Scientific Index 2021. Several other distinguished SLIIT faculty including Prof. Rahula Attalage, Dean of the Faculty of Graduate Studies and Research, Prof. Chandimal Jayawardena, Dean of the Faculty of Computing and Dr. Mudith Karunaratne, Head of the Department of Materials Engineering, have also been included in the Engineering & Technology ranking. Senior Professor Chandana Perera, Prof. Lakshman Alles and Dr. Ranjith Perera have been included in the country rankings under the Business & Management, Economics & Econometrics and Design & Architecture categories, respectively.

Additionally, based on Scopus, the world’s largest and most prestigious citation database of peer-reviewed research literature, a group of scholars ranked in the top 2% in the world across all disciplines was identified in 2020. Prof. Nimal Rajapakse has been ranked in the top 1% and listed amongst the top 60,000 researchers globally, the highest-ranking for academic staff in Sri Lankan higher education institutions. The Scopus-based ranking considered six citation metrics in compiling the top 2% of scholars.

The AD Scientific Index (Alper-Doger Scientific Index) is a ranking and analysis system based on the scientific performance and the added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists. Furthermore, it provides rankings of institutions based on the scientific characteristics of affiliated scientists. More details are available at: https://www.adscientificindex.com/?tit=Engineering+%26+Technology&con&country_code=lk&subject&fbclid=IwAR1HzZUCv8XyzscV0Ao-tl3Xo9_bNOJ3JDBUIHJIMsFi8nO-5E3l-mVRxSU.