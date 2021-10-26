SINGER launches next generation TCL Smartphones and Tabs

Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC, the country’s premier consumer durables retailer has been appointed by TCL, one of the world’s leading technology companies, to offer cutting-edge smartphone and tabs for the Sri Lankan market. TCL is also a dominant brand in consumer electronics, globally.

Singer as the national distributor will showcase TCL mobile devices such as the TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20Y, TCL 20SE, and TCL 20L+ to provide users with leading-edge technology and a best-in-class mobile experience.

The exciting range which was unveiled at the launch event held recently, includes a total of ten new TCL mobile phone models and four tabs.

Featured throughout the new mobile phones is TCL’s advanced display optimization technology, NXTVISION. This proprietary experience showcases sharper details and greater contrast boosting colour accuracy to enhance a user’s real-life visual experience while offering elevated levels of eye protection to reduce eye strain and blue light.

Elaborating on the appointment, Mahesh Wijewardene, Group CEO of Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC said, “We are delighted to include world renowned brand TCL’s mobile phones and tabs into our strong product portfolio. For over a decade Singer has been the exclusive distributor for the TCL TV lineup. The new appointment as TCL National Distributor for mobiles and tabs builds is aligned to our goal of delivering innovative and feature-rich experiences to everyone. With more media consumption on the go, coupled with faster internet access we see a definitive shift in consumer preference for innovative offerings and the unveiling of the TCL mobile range addresses a clear customer need.”

Singer’s reputation, synergies and strengths counts as an ideal partner to drive local market growth for TCL mobile devices. TCL will be made available through Singer’s islandwide distributor network of 1800 mobile dealers, 432 retail outlets consisting of Singer Mega and Singer showrooms and e-commerce platform.

Commenting on the launch, Eason Yang, TCL’s Director Sales Asia Pacific Region stated, “We are pleased to appoint Singer, the country’s leading consumer durables retailers, to offer our latest next-generation mobile devices. With its latest technology and exquisite new features, the TCL 20 series have all the features that customers seek from a premium brand. Singer has industry experience and extensive market reach through its vast network. We firmly believe that through our exclusive partnership with Singer we can achieve our goal to reach customers across the island.”