Sabaragamuwa Senior DIG transferred over assault

Sabaragamuwa Senior Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ranmal Kodithuwakku has been transferred over an incident which was captured on video and shared on social media.

Kodithuwakku was seen assaulting a man on the street over an alleged traffic offence.

Inspector-General of Police, C.D. Wickramaratne has ordered Kodithuwakku to be transferred as the Senior DIG of the Medical Services and Welfare Division.

The Police Headquarters said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)