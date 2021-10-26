Public warned of financial scams

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has warned the public of financial scams carried out by organised groups.

CBSL said that it has received information regarding scams where organized groups claim that they have large amounts of foreign and/or local currency credited to their accounts which have been temporarily blocked, and that they would pay handsome amounts to any person who can assist in unblocking such accounts.

Such groups also show forged documentation that large sums of money had been credited to various accounts and they only need to get the approval of the Central Bank to withdraw such monies.

In some of these instances, the fraudsters request account details from customers including details of credit/debit cards such as personal identification numbers (PINs), card verification value (CVV), One-Time-Passwords (OTP) and user ID passwords and OTPs of mobile/internet banking in order to proceed with the transactions.

Needless to say, furnishing such details place those customers at grave financial peril, CBSL said.

CBSL urged the public to disregard such fraudulent notifications and practices, and strongly advises all persons to be watchful of these scams.

The bank also advised the public not to share their confidential information, especially account usernames, passwords, PINs, OTPs or other information required for account verification, with anyone.

Further, the CBSL requested the public to obtain real-time notification services such as SMS alerts, from their banks, so that they would become instantly aware of any fraudulent activity that takes place using their accounts. (Colombo Gazette)