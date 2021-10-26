Online health declaration system for passengers at BIA

An online health declaration system has been introduced for passengers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited (AASL) said that the prime objective of introducing this system is to reduce the usage of physical form filling and encourage passengers to opt into an online platform reducing physical contact and passenger processing time.

AASL said the new system will also ensure the health authorities receive passenger information well in advance.

It will also help in reviewing the passenger’s health records while reducing the queuing time.

The system can be accessed via the AASL website (www.airport.lk).

Passengers will need to fill the web based health declaration form by attaching the vaccination card on the 1st dose and the 2nd dose and the COVID-19 test report done within 72 hours prior to departure.

Upon submission, the passenger will have the facility to capture a QR code and will also receive an email with that QR code.

Health officials at the airport will receive the passenger information before the passenger arrives at the airport and will review the information.

Passengers who have submitted their health declaration forms online, must then submit the QR code (either in the email or in their mobile device) upon arrival, for scanning at the health declaration counter.

The online health declaration was launched at the Bandaranaike International Airport with the participation of the State Minister for Aviation and Exports Zones Development, D V Chanaka. (Colombo Gazette)