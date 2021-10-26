Loops Integrated Recognised at Dragons of Asia Awards for Softlogic Invest’s ‘This Could Be You’

Loops Integrated, an award winning creative-led integrated marketing agency, was recognized at the recently concluded Dragons of Asia Awards, for the campaign “This Could Be You”, ideated and executed for Softlogic Invest. The campaign received a Black Dragon for the Best Product Launch or Relaunch Campaign. Loops is the only agency from Sri Lanka to receive a Dragon in this category, amongst other top agencies in Malaysia, China, Pakistan and India.

Dragons of Asia is an international marketing awards programme based in Malaysia and sees contestants from across the Asia-Pacific region. It recognizes the very best in results-driven marketing communications by agencies and clients across the region. This year, Dragons of Asia partnered with the Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies (4As) of Sri Lanka to facilitate local agencies to participate.

Expressing his pleasure, Wasaam Ismail – CEO at Loops Integrated said, “Loops has been a part of Softlogic Invest’s marketing journey since its inception, and we are proud to have conceptualised and executed the Brand’s launch and are happy to continue to help the Brand grow to this day. It’s always a great honour for the agency and the talented team who worked on the campaign to be recognized at an international awards programme. At Loops, we combine creativity with a result-oriented work ethic and a multi-channel strategy and are unafraid to take trips beyond our comfort zone. It also helps when you have clients like Softlogic Invest, that like to co-create and are open to brave and bold new ideas.”

Softlogic Invest is Sri Lanka’s 1st youth-focused, 100% end-to-end digital investment product in the open-ended unit trust industry. For the first time in Sri Lanka, an investment brand set out to create an investment culture among the youth, inviting them to invest in a money market or equity unit trust, with only LKR 5,000/-, using just a smartphone. Softlogic Invest is a new entrant to the industry and successfully managed to capture 57% of new accounts opened industrywide, within just its first year, among many other feats; including becoming the highest and 2nd highest contributor to growth in the equity and money market unit trust categories, respectively.

Discussing the award, Kavi Rajapaksha – Vice President / Head of Marketing at Softlogic Life & Invest said, “Investing has been long confined to the elite in Sri Lanka and Softlogic Invest, together with our strategic partner Loops, was able to break through the myth of people needing a deep understanding of investment and millions of rupees to be able to actually start investing in Sri Lanka. This award is a testament to our strategy and a brand construction done right. We hope this inspires more and more Sri Lankans to get investing and propel Sri Lanka towards that much needed investment mindset, which most developed countries have.”

Loops is an award-winning Creative Led Integrated Marketing Agency with operations in Sri Lanka, Qatar, Malaysia & Australia. The agency has worked with over 250 brands in 15 countries and has over 50 awards for its efforts in creative and digital excellence, awarded by both international and local bodies. Visit www.loops.lk to learn more.