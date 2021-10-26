Government warns individuals yet to get the jab

The Government has warned that it may consider introducing laws to prevent individuals who have yet to get a single dose of the Covid vaccine, from gathering at public places.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that the Government cannot force anyone to get the Covid vaccine.

However, the Minister said that while each person has a right to decide on their life they have no right to take away the life of another person.

As a result, he said the Government will consider introducing laws, if required, to prevent individuals who have yet to get a single dose of the Covid vaccine, from gathering at public places.

The Minister said that similar laws have been introduced in Europe.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that the threat from the Covid virus still remains.

He said that if the public fail to follow the health guidelines then the authorities will be compelled to enforce strict restrictions once again. (Colombo Gazette)