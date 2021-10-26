Former Western Province Governor Azath Salley further remanded

Former Governor of the Western Province Azath Salley was today ordered to be further remanded until 09 November.

Indictments were served on Azath Salley yesterday over a controversial statement he had made at a media briefing.

The Colombo High Court served the indictments on Azath Salley when the case was called before High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja.

Salley had been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) last March under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

A pistol manufactured overseas was also found in his vehicle with ammunition.

The Police had said at the time that several complaints had been made with regards to statements made by Azath Salley.

The complaints had been received by the CID and the Police Headquarters. (Colombo Gazette)