China’s semiconductor industry faces a growing talent shortage as Beijing aims for global dominance in chip manufacture

In recent years, the number of professionals working in China’s semiconductor industry has increased because of rising salaries and generous government support. In 2016 that support, including direct funding and tax breaks for research and development, accounted for 0.12 per cent of GDP, according to the CICC report.

A few years ago chip design and manufacturing was not an attractive career option for China’s students at all, according to a senior manager at a major US chip company, who wished to remain anonymous.

“Before 2015, it was difficult to recruit graduates from Tsinghua University, Peking University, Fudan University, or Shanghai Jiao Tong University,” he said, referring to the four most prestigious colleges in China. “The top choice for many microelectronics and communication graduates was internet firms.”

As of the end of 2019, China had 510,000 people employed in the semiconductor industry, up by 11 per cent year on year, with 350,000 of those working directly in either design or manufacturing.

By comparison, the US had about 280,000 professionals in semiconductor design and manufacturing.

The proportion of degree holders in the sector in China was higher than in the US in 2019, but the schools attended by the Chinese engineers were lower-ranking than their US counterparts, the report said.

As the birthplace of modern semiconductor technology, the US’s fully developed industry is able to train more mature professionals.