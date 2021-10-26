Agriculture Minister sacks Professor Buddhi Marambe

Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has removed Professor Buddhi Marambe from all the posts held by him in the Ministry.
Aluthgamage has instructed the Secretary to the Ministry, Professor Udith Jayasinghe to remove Professor Marambe from all the posts in the Ministry, including from the post of Chairman of the Policy Planning Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture.
He is being removed for allegedly being critical of the organic fertilizer project of the Government.
It was reported that Professor Marambe had made comments to rally the university fraternity, civil organisations, and the general public against the Government decision to implement eco-friendly agriculture practices. (Colombo Gazette)
A Minister more qualified than a professor !!! Only in Sri Lanka. No wonder, we are the laughing stock of the Western World.
Uneducated cannot tolerate the educated. Now he will be replaced with a ‘Yes’ puppet supporter, driving towards Vistas and Prosperity goal !!!!!!!
The finance minister, health minister and agriculture minister do not have qualifications or experience in their portfolio. It was obvious to me a disaster was waiting to happen.
Colombo Gazette and President Gotapaya Rajapaksa have blocked me from their facebook. It was obvious to me what was coming. I am very certain, the worst is yet to come and these fools well deserve it.