Agriculture Minister sacks Professor Buddhi Marambe

Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has removed Professor Buddhi Marambe from all the posts held by him in the Ministry.

Aluthgamage has instructed the Secretary to the Ministry, Professor Udith Jayasinghe to remove Professor Marambe from all the posts in the Ministry, including from the post of Chairman of the Policy Planning Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture.

He is being removed for allegedly being critical of the organic fertilizer project of the Government.

It was reported that Professor Marambe had made comments to rally the university fraternity, civil organisations, and the general public against the Government decision to implement eco-friendly agriculture practices. (Colombo Gazette)