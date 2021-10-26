Adani Group to explore more partnerships with Sri Lanka

The Adani Group is to explore more infrastructure partnerships with Sri Lanka, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said today.

Gautam Adani tweeted saying he was privileged to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“In addition to developing Colombo Port’s Western Container Terminal, the Adani Group will explore other infrastructure partnerships. India’s strong bonds with Sri Lanka are anchored to centuries’ old historic ties,” he said.

Two weeks ago his company inked an agreement with the Government-owned Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) to develop and run the Western Container Terminal (WTC) of the strategically important Colombo port.

The WCT will be developed on a Build, Operate and Transfer basis for a period of 35 years as a public-private partnership.

Adani arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday with a delegation of 10 members and met the President and Prime Minister.

His delegation also visited Mannar and had talks with officials in the area. (Colombo Gazette)