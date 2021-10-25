Restrictions on dining-in and weddings further relaxed

The restrictions imposed on dining-in and weddings have been further relaxed.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that 1/3 of the usual capacity of the restaurant, not exceeding 75 people, has now been permitted for dining-in at restaurants.

He also said that 100 people will be permitted at outdoor venues.

Meanwhile, a maximum of 1/3 of the capacity of the usual capacity of the hall, not exceeding 100 people will be permitted for weddings.

Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that 150 people will be permitted if the wedding is held at an outdoor venue.

However, serving liquor will not be permitted. (Colombo Gazette)