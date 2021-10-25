Overnight curfew lifted from tomorrow

The overnight curfew which was enforced from 11pm-4am daily, will be lifted from tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Ministry of health said that the overnight curfew has been lifted as part of measures to further relax the current Covid restrictions in the country.

A quarantine curfew had been declared from 10pm to 4am daily with effect from Monday 16th August.

Army Commander and head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, General Shavendra Silva said that only essential services had been permitted to operate during the curfew.

The curfew was later enforced from 11pm to 4am daily. (Colombo Gazette)