National ID to be digitalised during first quarter of 2022

The National ID is to be digitalised during first quarter of 2022, State Minister of Digital Technology and Enterprise Development, Namal Rajapaksa said today.
He said that a world class digital ID will be issued to the public from next year.
The Minister was speaking at the launch of the nationwide rollout campaign of LANKAQR held at the Central Bank of Sn Lanka today.
The Minister said that Sri Lanka must embrace the use of digital technology.
He noted that there is no point in having technology if the public do not use it.
Rajapaksa said that as pat of the digitising process in Sri Lanka, even paying of road fines will be digitalised. (Colombo Gazette)
