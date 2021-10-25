Indictments served on former Governor Azath Salley

Indictments were served on former Governor Azath Salley today over a controversial statement he had made at a media briefing.
The Colombo High Court served the indictments on Azath Salley when the case was called before High Court Judge Amal Ranaraja today.
Salley had been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) last March under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).
A pistol manufactured overseas was also found in his vehicle with ammunition.
The Police had said at the time that several complaints had been made with regards to statements made by Azath Salley.
The complaints had been received by the CID and the Police Headquarters. (Colombo Gazette)
Mr.Azath Salley! Can you tell us, did you find any nation practice the Sharia Law? Most of the so called Muslim Nations implement Sharia Law in relation to Marriage and Divorce matters only. The colonials who invaded Muslim Nations, ruled them for centuries under their own colonial Law. Then they suddenly left these nations, without giving them time to get back on their feet gradually. The result was chaos with these nations trying to implement political and legal frame work. Finally they decided to have a combination of European Law and Muslim Law for Family matters. Look at our country’s half baked constitution. Never ending amendments.