CSE ASPI crosses 10,000 points for the first time

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE ) crossed the 10,000 points level today for the first time in history.

The ASPI closed trading today on 10,046.80 points with a YTD growth of 48.31%. (Colombo Gazette)

Post Views: 152

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  2. Investors are going to get seriously burnt. You can put your money on that. It would be a better investment than buying Sri Lankan equities.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here