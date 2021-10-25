CSE ASPI crosses 10,000 points for the first time

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE ) crossed the 10,000 points level today for the first time in history.
The ASPI closed trading today on 10,046.80 points with a YTD growth of 48.31%. (Colombo Gazette)
Investors are going to get seriously burnt. You can put your money on that. It would be a better investment than buying Sri Lankan equities.