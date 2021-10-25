Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani meets President Rajapaksa

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo today (Monday), the Press Trust of India reported.

Two weeks ago his company inked an agreement with the Government-owned Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) to develop and run the Western Container Terminal (WTC) of the strategically important Colombo port.

Sources, without divulging further details of the meeting, said that Adani, who is visiting the island nation on a personal visit, met President Rajapaksa.

Adani reached Sri Lanka on Sunday with a delegation of 10 members.

The WCT will be developed on a Build, Operate and Transfer basis for a period of 35 years as a public-private partnership, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd. said in a press release in March.

The project is expected to boost WCT’s container handling capacity and further consolidate Sri Lanka’s locational advantage as one of the world’s top strategic nodes along the busiest global transhipment route, it said. (Colombo Gazette)