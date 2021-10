Veteran Sri Lankan actress Vishaka Siriwardana has passed away.

She was 64-years old at the time of her death.

Vishaka Siriwardana was receiving treatment at a hospital in Kurunegala at the time of her death.

She acted in a number of movies including Kristhu Charithaya, Cheriyo Doctor, and Athma Warsha.

Vishaka Siriwardana has also won awards for her acting in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)