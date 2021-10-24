School uniform not mandatory for primary section students

The school uniform will not be mandatory for primary section students when they resume classes tomorrow (Monday).

The Ministry of Education said that primary section students of all Government schools can attend classes wearing any suitable dress.

The primary section of all Government schools will reopen tomorrow.

The Education Ministry said last week that health officials had given the go ahead for the primary section of schools to reopen from tomorrow (25th October).

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop’s House had said that the primary section of all Catholic schools will also reopen tomorrow.

The classes will be conducted by strictly following the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)