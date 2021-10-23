SLIIT offers Engineering and Management transfer pathways with Australia’s top ranked University of Queensland

SLIIT’s recent unique collaboration and provision of transfer pathways with Australia’s University of Queensland ensures students secure globally recognized degrees.

This unique collaboration enables students in the Business and Engineering disciplines to complete part of their curriculum in Sri Lanka and then transfer to the University of Queensland, Brisbane Australia to complete their degree program.

For students pursuing their Engineering degree, they are able to enroll in Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) Civil, Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) Electrical, Bachelor of Engineering (Hons) Mechanical at SLIIT, complete the first two years in Sri Lanka and then transfer to UoQ for the final two years. Similarly, students who have elected to study Business can complete their degree; Bachelor of Business Management, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Economics with a year and then earn the prestigious UoQ degree on site within two years.

UoQ has been consistently ranked among the top universities of the world with a strong focus on teaching excellence. Having won more Australian Awards for University Teaching (AAUT) than any other in the country UoQ attracts Queensland’s highest academic achievers, top interstate and overseas students.

The University of Queensland has been ranked 46th in the World, QS World University Rankings 2021, 54th in the World, Academic Ranking of World Universities 2021 and 62nd in the World, Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2021. In addition, UoQ was placed No. 3 University in Australia for Research – Research Nature Index Table 2020 and 22d in the World, QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2019

Reflecting the University’s commitment to exceptional academic, research and professional staff., the institute received Four Star Rating – for student demand, staff qualifications, teaching resources and overall experience – Good Universities Guide 2020, and also recorded 91% overall international student satisfaction, International Student Satisfaction Barometer 2018 and 100% of broad research fields above world standard – Excellence in Research for Australia 2018.

The University is recognized as one of Australia’s leading research and teaching institutions that strives for excellence through the creation, preservation, transfer and application of knowledge. For more than a century, the University has educated and worked with the brightest minds to deliver knowledge leadership for a better world.

UoQ has built a solid reputation for producing graduates with leadership potential who forge impactful careers contributing greatly to global commerce. Students who earn degrees from UoQ are an asset to employees and are highly sought after as professionals due to their rigorous and diligent approach towards work.

SLIIT’s partnership with UoQ ensures Sri Lankan students are provided the advantage, opportunities, choices and support to enable them to achieve their individual aspirations, to become leaders in their chosen fields and to positively impact the society in which they live.