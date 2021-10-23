Policeman interdicted for kicking and slapping two people

A policeman has been interdicted for kicking and slapping two people who were on a motorcycle in Batticaloa.
The entire incident was captured on video and shared on social media.
In the video initially shared on twitter by Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, the policeman is seek kicking one person and slapping another.
The incident had taken place yesterday after the motorcycle rider had failed to stop when ordered to do so by the Police.
Public Security Minister Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara later ordered the policeman to be interdicted.
Rasamanickam posted a screenshot today of a text message sent to him by Weerasekara.
In the text message, Weerasekara says the policeman had been measuring the road where an accident had taken place.
The motorcycle had then gone past the policeman and dragged the measuring tape.
The policeman gave chase and stopped the motorcycle and assaulted the rider and pillion rider.
The Minister had condemned the incident and ordered action to be taken against him. (Colombo Gazette)
A cop seen putting his “training” to use in Batticaloa 🙄 And this is just one of few incidents that get caught on camera #Srilanka #lka #policebrutality pic.twitter.com/fEm1UpbrWm
— Easwaran Rutnam (@easwaranrutnam) October 23, 2021
Oh well, the motorbike riders did not stop, and the police officer behaviours is not acceptable either. Clearly, this country has not evolved to follow democracy. The both parties need be educated. Young people need to be taught how to behave when a police officer stops them and the police officer must be taught that he can’t take justice in his own hands.
The best way to deal with this kind of behaviour is putting them in a hard labour farming for a month and make them to work for the country. Just making them to pay few thousand rupees fine will not work, because easy money comes from Western or Middle Eastern countries and the youths don’t know the value of money.
Better punishment: lock them up in a room with you (Antany) for a day. I guarantee they will never do it again.
It is a pity that normal police conduct against citizens of all races is being portrayed as racially motivated.