PB Jayasundera calls for probe on false newspaper report

Secretary to the President PB Jayasundera has called for an investigation into a newspaper report which he says is false and malicious.

Dr. Jayasundera rejected the newspaper report which claimed that he had exerted pressure to pay Rs. 290 million to a personal account for Indian fertilizer.

He said the newspaper report is completely false, untrue and malicious.

The Secretary to the President has instructed Inspector General of Police C. D. Wickramaratne to immediately summon all parties and conduct a formal inquiry into the newspaper report. (Colombo Gazette)

Post Views: 242

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

4 COMMENTS

  2. Getting a bribe is part of life in South Asia, this is why Sri Lankan politicians are comfortable with India. If the President follows the same system of China those corrupt politicians have to be shot on their forehead.

    • Why are you supporting Dr P B Jayasundera? You are well aware that corruption is every day life in South Asia. Do you think that Basil Rajapaksa would allow any deal to go through without getting a percentage? President himself admitted that he has no control over Basil and Mahinda Rajapaksa. Obviously, you support corruption in the developing countries to undermine the growth, so you can continue to rule over them forever.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here