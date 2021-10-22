Sajith meets Chinese Ambassador and seeks assistance

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa met the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong and requested assistance to manage the debt crisis in Sri Lanka.

The Opposition Leader’s Office said that a special meeting between the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong and the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa took place today at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in Colombo.

The Leader of the Opposition emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation between the two countries and the importance of friendly bilateral relations that protect sovereignty of Sri Lanka.

The Leader of the Opposition also requested required assistance to manage debt crisis Sri Lanka has faced at present for progress and prosperity of the country.

The Chinese Ambassador recalled the long-standing relationship between the two countries and also stressed its importance. (Colombo Gazette)