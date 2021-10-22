Rehan Jayawickrame complains of death threats

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Working Committee member Rehan Jayawickrame has complained of death threats.
Jayawickrame said that the death threat was received over the phone, and was recorded.
He alleged that the threat was made by an Army deserter.
The SJB Working Committee member said that he made a Police complaint over the threat.
He said the complaint was made with the office of the Akuressa Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).
Jayawickrame was the Chairman of the Weligama Urban Council and is the SJB Weligama Organiser. (Colombo Gazette)
Seriously, in these difficult times, who would waste money on a bullet to kill this moron?
Exactly! Cheap publicity stunt that shouldn’t be given a platform… This guy is a nutter and a thug in the making… We need intellectual youth not next generation of thugs…