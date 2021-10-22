Queen back at Windsor after hospital stay

The Queen travelled by car to the King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone, about 19 miles (32km) from Windsor, where she was seen by specialists. Her admittance is understood not to be related to coronavirus.

The overnight stay was said to be for practical reasons and the Queen was back at her desk undertaking light duties on Thursday afternoon.

It is the first time the Queen has stayed in hospital since 2013, when she suffered symptoms of gastroenteritis.