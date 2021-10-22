Primary section of Government schools to reopen on Monday

The primary section of all Government schools will reopen on Monday, the Education Ministry said today.

The Education Ministry said that health officials have given the go ahead for the primary section of schools to reopen from 25th October.

Accordingly, the primary section of all Government schools will reopen on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishop’s House said that the primary section of all Catholic schools will also reopen on Monday.

The classes will be conducted by strictly following the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)