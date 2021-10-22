Opposition holds protest inside chambers on fertiliser issue

The opposition staged a protest inside the Parliament chambers today on the fertiliser issue.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MPs staged the protest holding placards inside the chambers.

SJB MP Dr. Harsha de Silva tweeted saying the protest was against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the Podujana Peramuna’s ad-hoc decision to ban chemical fertiliser.

He noted the ban had a serious impact in the agriculture sector in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Harsha de Silva said that importing nano urea to Sri Lanka now was too late.