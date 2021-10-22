Inter-province travel ban to be lifted on 31st October

The inter-province travel ban is to be lifted at 4am on 31st October.

The ban was to be lifted yesterday (October 21st) but was later extended till 4am on 31st October.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa confirmed today that the ban will be lifted on 31st October.

Meanwhile, train services are also set to resume operations next month.

Train services will initially resume in the Western Province and will later operate between provinces. (Colombo Gazette)