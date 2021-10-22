Booster shots for frontline workers from November

Booster shots will be given to frontline workers from November, Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said today.

He said that a decision on this was taken by the Covid Task Force today.

Accordingly, health workers, tri-forces, Police and officials involved in the tourism sector will be given booster shots.

General Shavendra Silva said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had instructed the authorities to administer the booster shots on frontline workers from 1st November.

The President’s Office said that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered as the booster shot. (Colombo Gazette)