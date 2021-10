The historic Royal-Thomian cricket encounter will take place this month, without spectators.

Organisers said that the 142nd Royal-Thomian cricket encounter will be held on 28, 29 and 30th October at the SSC grounds in Colombo.

The organisers decided to hold the match without spectators because of the Covid situation.

The match was initially postponed from May 2021 to September and was to be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium in Hambantota. (Colombo Gazette)