Five new innovative products unveiled at Huawei’s Mega Launch

Huawei, the global smartphone brand, recently unveiled its latest line of tech gadgets at the mega launch event, featuring five of its top of the line products – the Huawei Matebook X Pro 2021, Huawei Mate Pad 11, Huawei Watch 3, Huawei Freebuds 4 and the Huawei Mate View Monitor. The event was a roaring success which was telecasted on Ada Derana 24 Channel.

The event was hosted by the management of Huawei Sri Lanka, and the leading tech influencer and popular Social Media personality Chanux Bro presented live reviews of the latest products. Huawei, known as a brand that constantly provides novel experiences to its consumers, also hosted a quiz competition during the launch, where the winners walked away with the latest products, making the launch a memorable one.

As all Huawei products, this newly launched line of products also come with a plethora of features catering to varied requirements of its users. The Huawei Matebook X Pro 2021 comes with a dazzling Full View display, stunning appearance, ultra-portability and an all-day battery life. It features a 13.9-inch Full View display and a 3K high-definition picture quality to provide an immersive viewing experience. Weighing at just 1.33kg and with a thickness of 14.6mm, the Huawei Matebook Pro 2021 is a highly portable laptop that every professional seeks. In terms of performance, its 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and its 16GB LPDDR4x memory delivers efficient performance – be it for everyday purposes, gaming, or professional tasks such as video editing.

Opening the doors to a comprehensive desktop experience, advanced touch screen control, and an upgraded Huawei M-Pencil, the new Huawei Mate Pad 11 redefines seamless operations of a tablet PC. The stunning look of the tablet is weaved with rounded edges, conveniently fitting into the hands of users with an ultra-comfortable feel. This highly portable device comes with a 120Hz Full View display that gives a one-of-a-kind viewing experience when browsing the internet, playing games and watching videos.

The sleek and stylish Huawei Watch 3 lets what one wears on their wrists fit seamlessly into their lives while the circular finish and rounded screen provide a classic look and the stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED display pushes the smartwatch design into the future. It also enables control using the high-response touch-sensitive screen, side button, and fully rotatable crown, offset for easy access. The ability to rotate the crown for easy scrolling through on-display features and volume settings is sure to be one of the many popular features amongst the users. It can achieve a 3-day long battery life when in smart mode and 14 days in ultra-long battery life mode.

The Huawei Freebuds 4 takes open-fit active noise cancellation to new heights, incorporating all-new adaptive ear-matching technology for even greater audio immersion. The open-fit design allows air pressure to stay equalized while ensuring that important environmental sounds can still be heard, for a safer and more comfortable wearing experience even after long hours of use.

The all-new Huawei MateView Monitor is an embodiment of the brand’s spirit of innovation that propelled it to great heights in the technology space. This wireless color monitor has a minimalist design to it that attracts every user at first glance. The 4K+ Ultra HD display, cinema-level colour gamut, wireless projection, innovative design, and Smart Bar are a few of the main discernible features of Huawei MateView. It also features a 28.2-inch 3:2 panel that supports a native resolution of 3840 x 2560, delivering a premium viewing experience, inclusive of minute details. Its low bezel design is on par with modish designs and offers a larger viewing area. The monitor is VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certified, enabling the user to easily discern details hidden in the darker areas on a displayed image.

Huawei’s latest tech devices will soon be available to purchase from island wide Huawei experience centers, Singer showrooms, Daraz.lk and Singer.lk.