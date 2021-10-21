Delta Plus not detected in Sri Lanka so far

Delta Plus, the new mutation of the Delta variant, has not been detected in Sri Lanka so far, health experts said today.

Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the head of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Biology at the Sri Jayewardenepura University said that tests carried out at their labs have not shown that Delta Plus was in Sri Lanka.

“We have not detected Delta Plus in our laboratory so far. All our sequence data are uploaded real-time and available to public,” Jeewandara said.

He tweeted saying that the Sri Jayewardenepura University is the main sequencing facility in Sri Lanka and they have not detected Delta Plus in tests carried out so far.

In countries where Delta Plus has been detected it is not yet considered a variant of concern, or a variant under investigation – the categories assigned to variants and the level of risk associated with them. (Colombo Gazette)