Champika claims CID recorded his WhatsApp calls

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Champika Ranawaka today alleged that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had recorded his WhatsApp calls.
He said that he had been questioned by the CID recently over the conversations he had using WhatsApp.
Ranawaka said that WhatsApp calls are encrypted and Sri Lanka did not have the technology to tap such conversations.
However, he said that the CID seems to have got its hand on the technology to tap WhatsApp calls.
The MP had appeared before the CID last month and was questioned over transactions made when he was a Minister in the former Government.
Ranawaka said that when being questioned by the CID it was revealed that details of telephone calls made in 2018 and 2019 had been obtained.
The MP said that telephone calls can be monitored only through a court order.
He said that the telephone conversations had been made using WhatsApp. (Colombo Gazette)
Pegasus is spyware developed by the Israeli cyberarms firm NSO Group that can be covertly installed on mobile phones running most versions of iOS and Android. The 2021 Project Pegasus revelations suggest that the current Pegasus software can exploit all iOS versions. Pegasus is capable of reading text messages, tracking calls, collecting passwords, location tracking, accessing the target device’s microphone and camera, and collecting information from apps. The spyware is named after Pegasus, the winged horse of Greek mythology.
Developer NSO Group
Website: https://nsogroup.com