Sri Lanka beats Ireland by 70 runs to qualify for Super 12s

Sri Lanka defeated Ireland by 70 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Batting first, Sri Lanka got off to a poor start, losing three early wickets. However, the islanders fought back through Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga, both of whom scored half-centuries to help Sri Lanka post of total of 171/7 from their 20 overs.

In response, Ireland never got going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals before folding their innings at 101.

The win took Sri Lanka to four points from two games and assured them of a spot in the Super 12 phase. (NDTV Sports)