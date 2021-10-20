North Korea claim test of new submarine-launched missile

Ballistic missiles are considered more threatening than cruise missiles because they can carry more powerful payloads, have a longer range and can fly faster.

North Korean state media on Wednesday said its latest missile had new “controlling and homing” technology which allowed it to move laterally. It was also capable of “gliding and jumping movement”. It released pictures of the missile as well.

It said it was fired from the same submarine that launched an older missile in a 2016 test.

This missile was one of many new weapons put on display at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang last week.

Reports did not mention leader Kim Jong-un, suggesting he did not attend the test.

On Tuesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said one missile had been launched from the port of Sinpo, in the east of North Korea where Pyongyang usually bases its submarines.