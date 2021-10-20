Government decides to stay mum on Lasantha’s murder probe

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Government has decided to stay mum on the investigations into the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge as well as other emblematic cases.

Asked by Daily Mirror why the Government was silent on the investigations, Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma said that the Government will not comment on investigations and cases before court or being handled the Attorney General.

The Government has remained mostly silent on the investigations into the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge, the abduction and assault on journalist Keith Noyahr and the abduction and enforced disappearance of 11 youth.

Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam had informed the Court of Appeal recently not to proceed with the charges against Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda in the 11 youth abduction case.

Alahapperuma said that the incidents were before court or were being handled by the Attorney General and it is not ethical for the Government to get involved.

He said that there are different views being expressed with regards to the cases and those opinions will only strengthen democracy in the country.

However, he said the Government will not make any statement on cases that are before court.