German delights at Hilton Colombo

A German food festival gets underway at the restaurants at Hilton Colombo from 15th October to 14th November. Café Kai, LAB and SunsetBlu will feature Oktoberfest delicacies on the menu for dine in or take-away.

“I am excited to share with you the culture, taste and flavours from my home country” comments Executive Chef Robert Mujagic. “Since we cannot hold our annual Oktoberfest celebrations this year, we have come up with a special menu with a limited variety of Oktoberfest favorites like bratwurst, meat loaf, pretzels etc., homemade to German recipes, and will be available at the restaurants. If you want to enjoy it in the comfort of your home, please order online and we will have it delivered to your doorstep”.

SunsetBlu will serve the Schlachtplatte (Butcher’s Platter) for two persons, consisting smoked pork belly slabs, pork bratwurst, homemade sauerkraut, fried potato with onion, soda baked pretzels and mustard at just Rs 3888nett, whilst a more comprehensive menu with salads, mains and desserts will be available all day at LAB and Café Kai, ranging from Rs 488 to 5888 nett. In addition to the pork dishes there will be chicken and fish items on the menu.

For online orders, visit www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com or call 2492492 to make a restaurant reservation or to place your order with Café Kai.