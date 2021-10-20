France and Sri Lanka underscore need to strengthen bilateral relations 

France and Sri Lanka have underscored the need to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Ambassador of France to Sri Lanka Eric Lavertu paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris at the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, both sides welcomed the multifaceted cooperation and friendship existing between the two countries and underscored the necessity to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The discussion focused on bilateral political relations; inter-parliamentary cooperation; expansion of bilateral trade, investment and tourism; education; as well as issues of mutual interest in regional and multilateral fora.

The resumption of direct flights between Colombo and Paris which would lead to greater connectivity and further consolidate business and tourism ties was welcomed. (Colombo Gazette)