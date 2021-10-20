Death sentence to minors to be replaced with custodial sentences

The death sentence being given to minors is to be replaced with custodial sentences.

The Youthful Offenders (Training Schools) (Amendment) Bill, Penal Code (Amendment) Bill and the Regulations made by the Minister of Justice under Section 840 of the Civil Procedure Code (Chapter 101) read with Section 214 of the said Code and published in the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2234/67 dated 2nd July 2021 are scheduled to be passed in Parliament.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice chaired by Justice Minister Ali Sabry, PC decided to present the two Bills and Regulations in Parliament tomorrow (Thursday).

The Youthful Offenders (Training Schools) (Amendment) Bill aims at amending the age limit previously established from below 18 to between 18-22. The amendment to the Penal Code establishes provisions to replace the verdict of death sentence being given to minors replacing it with custodial sentences. (Colombo Gazette)