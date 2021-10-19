Kandyan Marriage and Divorce Act to be amended

The Kandyan Marriage and Divorce Act is to be amended, the Government said today.

Cabinet has granted approval to repeal the inconsistencies in the Kandyan Marriage and Divorce Act, the Government said.

The Government said that the legal draftsman is to be advised to prepare a bill in this regard.

Steps have already been taken to draft a bill to amend the Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act and concurrently to that, the Cabinet of Ministers has now approved a proposal to repeal the relevant inconsistencies in the Kandyan Marriage and Divorce Act. (Colombo Gazette)