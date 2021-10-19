Cabinet approves proposal to gazette bills on cattle slaughter

The Cabinet has approved a proposal to gazette the bills amending laws related to cattle slaughter.

The approval of the Cabinet of Ministers was granted on 28th September 2020 to prohibit cattle slaughter in order to increase local agriculture and local milk production.

It was also decided to amend the laws and regulations applicable to it and to amend laws passed by local government institutions in relation to cattle slaughter.

Accordingly, the Legal Draftsman has drafted bills to amend the following Acts / ordinances.

• Authority 272 of the Cattle Slaughter Ordinance No. 9 of 1893

• Animal Act No. 29 of 1958

• Authority 252 of Municipal Councils Ordinance

• Authority 255 of Urban Councils Ordinance

• Pradeshiya Sabha Ordinance No. 15 of 1987

The Attorney General has certified that the bills do not clash with the provisions of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the consolidated resolution tabled by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Minister of Public Services, Provincial Councils and Local Government and the Minister of Agriculture to publish these bills in the Government gazette as notifications and thereby table it in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)