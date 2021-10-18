Yohani sings for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Singer Yohani met President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and sang for him and the First Lady.

Yohani sang her popular song Manike Mage Hithe as well as a few other songs during her meeting with the President.

Manike Mage Hithe sung by Yohani and Satheeshan has crossed 150 million views on YouTube.

The song has also returned to the top 10 in the YouTube Global charts last week after dropping to number 11.

Yohani returned to Sri Lanka last week after her first tour to India where she performed at sold out shows.

Manike Mage Hithe drew India’s attention after Amitabh Bachchan shared a video of him dancing to the Hindi version of the track.

Bachchan had said that his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda edited the dance sequence from his iconic film Kaalia and replaced the original song ‘Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai’ with ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ in the video.

Later Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, musician Sonu Nigam and Indian music producer, composer and social media personality Yashraj Mukhate danced to the tune of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’.

In addition, an IndiGo air hostess also danced to the track in a viral video.

A number of covers have also been recorded of the song in different languages the world over. (Colombo Gazette)